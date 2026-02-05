The Pelicans traded Alvarado to the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Dalen Terry and two second-round picks will head to New Orleans.

Alvarado was heavily linked to the Knicks in recent weeks, so it's not a surprise to see this come to fruition. The Knicks do have a quality backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson in Miles McBride (ankle), but the latter has struggled to stay healthy. Alvarado will bolster New York's backcourt depth after averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.9 minutes across 41 regular-season appearances with the Pelicans. He's questionable to make his debut Friday against the Pistons.