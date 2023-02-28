Hart accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 109-94 victory over the Celtics.

Hart continues to play a solid bench role for his new team and is posting 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.3 minutes over his first five games with New York. During that stretch, he's shooting 61.2 percent from the field and 63.2 percent from beyond the arc, so some regression in the scoring column could be on tap. Either way, Hart still figures to play around 25-30 minutes off the bench on a nightly basis, and the Knicks are 6-0 since his arrival.