Hart finished with 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 loss to Indiana in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart once again gave all he had for New York in a winner-take-all battle, putting forth an all-around showing that included reaching double figures in scoring, ending two rebounds shy of the double-digit mark and adding a handful of assists as well as a team-high-tying pair of steals. Despite dealing with some injuries throughout the series against Indiana, Hart recorded at least 10 points and eight rebounds in five of the seven games in the semifinals.