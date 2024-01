Hart amassed 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 win over the Heat.

Hart led all Knicks bench players in scoring and assists while ending one rebound shy of the double-digit mark in a well-rounded performance. Hart has scored 14 or more points in five games this season, recording at least five rebounds and five assists in seven contests.