Hart registered 13 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 victory over Detroit in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hart racked up his third double-double of the postseason, once again playing a key role on both ends of the floor. Thursday's victory sees the Knicks advance to the second round of the playoffs where they will face the Celtics. Look for Hart to continue serving as a jack-of-all-trades as New York looks to upset a highly-fancied Boston outfit.