Hart racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Hart recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, the most ever recorded by a Knick in a single season. It's just another accolade for Hart who is having the best season of his career. Despite a small downtick in his production of late, Hart is still putting up fantastic numbers on both ends of the floor, averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 37.7 minutes per game over the course of the year.