Hart (wrist) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Hart was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, as he's battling a sprained wrist on his shooting hand. Fantasy managers can activate him, but may need to temper expectations with his shooting performance.
