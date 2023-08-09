Hart and the Knicks are set to finalize a four-year, $81 million contract extension Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal isn't completed yet, and Wojnarowski relays that the two sides are still working through the final details. However, the framework of the extension will give Hart a significant raise while keeping him tied to New York through the 2027-28 campaign. In 25 appearances (one start) for the Knicks last season after coming over in a trade from Portland, Hart averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes per game.