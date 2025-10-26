Hart (back) is available with no minutes restrictions for Sunday's game against the Heat, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Hart, who was trending toward playing, will suit up Sunday with no reported minutes restrictions for the first time this season. The wing tallied just two points and three assists in his season debut Friday but was impactful on the glass, hauling in 14 rebounds across 19 minutes. With Miles McBride (personal) unavailable, Hart is a candidate to slide into the starting five.