Hart (ankle) totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Thursday's 126-124 win over the Cavaliers.

Hart exited at the 7:43 mark of the fourth quarter after sustaining a lower-leg injury on a drive to the basket. The veteran turned in a respectable performance but posted a team-worst minus-19 plus-minus as the Knicks rallied from a 17-point deficit to secure a Christmas Day win. Hart's injury status will be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup with the Hawks.