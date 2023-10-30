Hart ended Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes.

Hart struggled from the field Saturday but salvaged his fantasy production with a season-high 10 boards. The veteran is a key piece of New York's rotation and can help the Knicks win in multiple ways, but that doesn't always translate to a solid fantasy impact. Through three games, Hart has averaged 4.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.