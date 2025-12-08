Hart notched 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 victory over the Magic.

The veteran forward continues to put up strong numbers in the starting five. Hart has pulled down double-digit boards four times in eight games since joining the first unit, averaging 15.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.1 threes and 2.0 steals during that stretch. Sunday's double-double was his sixth of the season.