Hart amassed 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hart came close to his second triple-double of the season Tuesday but settled for a double-double in the Knicks' loss. The versatile wing has been a regular in the starting lineup since Nov. 24, averaging 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.2 minutes across 13 starts.