Hart accumulated 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-111 victory over Dallas.

The double-double was his third of the season in 13 games, including one triple-double. Hart has exclusively come off the bench so far in 2025-26 and hasn't been seeing his usual hefty workload, but he's played at least 30 minutes in four of the last five games while averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 assists, 6.6 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.2 threes in 29.2 minutes a contest.