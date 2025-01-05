Hart closed with two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 139-126 loss to the Bulls.

Hart recorded an unusual double-double, tallying double-digits in rebounds and assists, whilst scoring just two points. Despite the curious production, it was another strong game for Hart who continues to play arguably the best basketball of his career. he has now recorded at least 10 boards in six of the past seven games, while also providing solid contributions on the defensive end.