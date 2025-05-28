Hart supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 130-121 loss to Indiana in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hart came off the bench for the second consecutive game, with head coach Tom Thibodeau opting to go with both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup. Although Hart was able to record his fifth double-double of the playoffs, his supporting numbers left a lot to be desired. Game 5 will be in New York on Thursday, with the Knicks needing a victory to extend the series.