Hart provided 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Nets.

Hart's season-high 13 rebounds helped him record his first double-double of the season Wednesday despite coming off the bench. Hart continues to be one of New York's most valuable bench options, averaging 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances.