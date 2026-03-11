site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-josh-hart-doubtful-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Josh Hart: Doubtful for Wednesday
•
1 min read
Hart (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Hart is expected to sit out this game for maintenance reasons. With his news, the Knicks may rely more on Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read