Hart ended Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Raptors with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Hart has been a jack-of-all-trades since joining the starting lineup, averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.3 threes on a blistering 44.7 percent clip across 35.3 minutes in nine starts. Ever since electing to roll with Hart over Mitchell Robinson with the first unit, the Knicks are 8-1, and the former's spot in that lineup is likely to stay for the forseeable future.