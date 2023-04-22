Hart accumulated 13 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 99-79 victory over Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Hart always brings energy on the glass and activity on defense when he comes off the bench. However, he was also highly efficient with his shot Friday and posted double-digit scoring figures for the second time in the series, as he also recorded 17 points and 10 boards in Game 1. He's averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game off the bench in the playoffs so far.