Knicks' Josh Hart: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
Hart exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent back issue, Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Hart fell in the second quarter but was able to return for the third. However, the veteran swingman later grabbed at his back and headed back to the locker room with a trainer. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.