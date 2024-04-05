Hart is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to a right wrist sprain.

After a two-point performance against Miami on Tuesday, Hart exploded for a season-high 31 points (14-19 FG) to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists in 43 minutes during Thursday's win over the Kings. He should continue to play through the minor wrist injury, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to score in the 30s regularly.