Hart, who's officially listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hart was upgraded to questionable Tuesday morning after initially being listed as doubtful, and it now appears he's going to play Tuesday after spraining his left ankle Sunday. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his availability ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Hart was fantastic off the bench in Game 1, posting 17 points (8-11 FG) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes.