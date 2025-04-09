Hart contributed 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 48 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 119-117 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Three of the fouls came in OT, perhaps a sign of frustration after the Knicks let a three-point lead slip away in the final seconds of regulation. Hart has been making his biggest impact on the defensive end of the court to close out the regular season -- he's recorded multiple steals in nine of the last 13 games, averaging 11.3 points, 8.8 boards, 7.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 threes over that stretch.