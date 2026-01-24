Hart recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes during the Knicks' 112-109 win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to just 16 minutes while battling through foul trouble, so Hart and Mitchell Robinson stepped up on the boards and were responsible for 11 of the Knicks' 19 offensive rebounds during Saturday's win. It was Hart's ninth double-double of the season and first since Dec. 23 against the Timberwolves. He has averaged 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 threes over 31.5 minutes per game over his last six outings.