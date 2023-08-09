Hart and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year, $81 million extension Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal isn't completed yet, and Wojnarowski relays that the two sides are still working through the final details. However, it appears the framework of the extension will give Hart a significant raise while keeping him tied to New York through the 2027-28 campaign. In 25 appearances (one start) for the Knicks last year, Hart averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes per game, but the Villanova product's impact often goes far beyond the box score.