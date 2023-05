Hart ended Tuesday's 111-105 victory over Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Hart posted a team-high assist total while finishing one dime shy of a triple-double in an all-around performance in Tuesday's Game 2 victory over Miami. Hart has posted a double-double in two playoff games this year, dishing out his highest assist total of the postseason thus far.