Hart finished with two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Hart's night came to an end much earlier than anticipated, as he appeared to hurt his back and was ejected for throwing the ball away. He made an impact on the glass in seven minutes on the floor, but that's certainly not what his performance will be remembered for, as his team got the preseason underway overseas.