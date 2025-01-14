Hart totaled 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 124-119 loss to the Pistons.

Hart contributed a game-high mark in rebounds, though he was fairly quiet on the offensive end in the loss. The 29-year-old also logged his sixth consecutive contest with a double-double, and the eighth-year pro continues to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Hart is on pace to average several career highs this year, and his ability to put up numbers across the board has made him a top option in fantasy formats this season.