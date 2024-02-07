Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said after Tuesday's 123-113 win over the Grizzlies that Hart is being evaluated by the medical team for an apparent right knee injury, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Thibodeau said he didn't know the nature of Hart's injury, but the forward was spotted holding his knee at various points during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest. Even with the Knicks leading by as much as 26 points at one point in the fourth quarter, Hart was still able to finish out the contest, which offers hope that his knee issue isn't anything too severe. Hart posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes.