Hart had 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 124-106 win over the Nets.

His 27 points mark a new season-high and it's the seventh time in his career that he reached 27 points. Hart has played an average of 27.0 minutes in his first two games with New York, but that number could go up if tonight was any indication. It's also worth mentioning that RJ Barrett played just 24 minutes and went to the locker room for undisclosed reasons in the fourth quarter.