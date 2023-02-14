Hart recorded a season-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 124-106 win over the Nets.

Hart hasn't cracked the starting five in either of his first two games and has been held under 30 minutes both times out, but that hasn't stopped him from turning in a pair of fantasy-friendly performances. Though he took a step back from the seven rebounds and four steals he provided in Saturday's win over Utah, Hart made up for it by rolling to a new season high in scoring on elite shooting from the field and three-point range. RJ Barrett played just 24 minutes and went to the locker room for an unspecified injury in the fourth quarter, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hart entered the starting lineup or saw an elevated role in Wednesday's game at Atlanta.