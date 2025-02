Hart (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hart was tagged as questionable due to lingering soreness in his right knee, but he'll play through the issue on Saturday. In January, he averaged 12.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 38.3 minutes per game.