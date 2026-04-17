site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-josh-hart-good-to-go-for-game-1 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Josh Hart: Good to go for Game 1
•
1 min read
Hart (ankle) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.
The Knicks will have their full roster available after sitting most of their starters in the season finale. Hart is not expected to have any limitations to open the postseason.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories