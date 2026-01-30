Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hart was initially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to right ankle soreness, though he was upgraded to probable Friday morning before eventually being cleared to play. Over his last five outings, the 30-year-old wing has averaged 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.2 minutes per contest.