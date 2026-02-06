Hart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Hart was initially listed as questionable due to the sprained left ankle that kept him out of Wednesday's double-overtime win over Denver. However, he was eventually upgraded to probable and has now been cleared to play. Over his last five outings, the veteran swingman has averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 30.8 minutes per contest.