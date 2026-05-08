site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-josh-hart-good-to-go-friday-530486 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Josh Hart: Good to go Friday
•
1 min read
Hart (thumb) is available for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
This is an expected update after Hart was upgraded to probable following shootaround. Hart could see a bump in usage Friday with OG Anunoby (hamstring) sidelined.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories