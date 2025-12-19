Hart (abdomen) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Hart was unable to play against the Pacers on Thursday due to an abdominal strain, but the veteran forward has been cleared to play in the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back set Friday. He started in the Knicks' 10 regular-season games prior to Thursday and averaged 16.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 threes and 2.1 steals over 34.9 minutes per game over that span.