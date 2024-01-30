Hart notched eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-92 win over the Hornets.

Hart logged 39 minutes in the win, a great sign for anyone who picked him up following the Julius Randle (shoulder) injury. He led the team with 12 rebounds, something that could certainly be a trend moving forward. While he won't be a consistent source of points, his ability to contribute across multiple categories should make him a must-roster player for the foreseeable future.