Hart recorded two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes during the Knicks' 105-95 win over the Celtics on Friday.

A lingering back injury from the preseason prevented Hart from playing against the Cavaliers on Opening Night, but he was cleared to come off the bench Friday. He struggled with his shot and played just 19 minutes, but he made that time count by grabbing a game-high 14 boards. Hart should usurp Miles McBride in the starting lineup once the former's back injury is fully behind him.