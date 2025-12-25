default-cbs-image
Hart (ankle) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart suffered a lower-leg injury while driving to the basket midway through the fourth quarter, converting both free throws before exiting to the locker room at the 7:43 mark. If he's unable to return, the Knicks will lean on bench options such as Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek or Mitchell Robinson to step up down the stretch.

