Hart produced 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists over 42 minutes during Friday's 98-74 win over Orlando.

The 29-year-old forward continues to shine for the Knicks. Hart has scored in double digits in eight straight games and drained multiple three-pointers in seven of them, averaging 16.5 points, 11.3 boards, 5.9 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch. OG Anunoby (elbow) appears close to returning to the lineup, which will likely impact Hart's usage, but it's hard to imagine the team removing him from the starting five given his current form.