Hart is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with right ankle soreness.

It appears as though the Knicks are considering a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set -- Hart logged 31 minutes against the Kings on Tuesday with seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. If Hart is held out, the Knicks could rely more on players such as Tyler Kolek, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.