Hart ended with 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-91 victory over Charlotte.

Hart had one of his better games of the season Tuesday, looking more like the player we expected to see coming into the season. He has scored double-digits only five times, averaging 7.7 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals. While this is a taste of what he can do, managers should not overreact to one performance. Should he be able to string a few good games together, he could be worth grabbing as an out-of-position specialist.