Knicks' Josh Hart: Lands four triples in Game 3 loss

Hart ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Hart came to life on the offensive end of the floor, connecting on four three-pointers en route to 16 points. Having scored a total of just nine points in his previous three games, his offensive output was a welcome sight, albeit in a losing effort. Monday's loss sees New York clinging to a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday.