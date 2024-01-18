Hart tallied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Rockets.

Hart was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to left knee pain, but that didn't stop him from leading the team in boards. Despite his 6-foot-4 frame, he has registered double-digit rebounds in seven games this season. Hart's role has diminished since the Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Raptors, but the former is still a solid bench contributor for a team that is battling for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.