Hart totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes before exiting in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 126-124 win over the Cavaliers with an apparent ankle injury.

Hart exited with 7:43 remaining, when he sustained a lower-leg injury on a drive to the basket. The veteran turned in a respectable performance but posted a team-worst minus-19 as the Knicks rallied from a 17-point deficit to secure a Christmas Day win. Hart's injury status will be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Hawks.