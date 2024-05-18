Hart left Friday's Game 6 against the Pacers early with abdominal soreness and wasn't able to return. He finished with five points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes.

Hart has been powering through a variety of ailments in the playoffs, but the Knicks likely erred on the side of caution Friday due to the lopsided score. Presumably, Hart should be ready for Game 7 by Sunday, but there will be more clarity on Saturday when the Knicks practice.