Hart (recently traded) is expected to make his Knicks debut Saturday versus the Jazz, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hart was among the myriad of players moved ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and it appears his trade is slated to be official, allowing him to appear in a New York uniform for the first time Saturday. While he started all 51 of his appearances with Portland, Hart may have to settle for a bench role with the Knicks, albeit a role that likely comes with sizable minutes in what has been a thin rotation.