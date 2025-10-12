Knicks' Josh Hart: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart (back, illness) was limited to individual work at Sunday's practice, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Hart has been dealing with some back spasms since the beginning of preseason and has also been under the weather for a couple days. He's trending in the right direction, however. Knicks coach Mike Brown didn't discuss player availability for Monday's exhibition against the Wizards, but he didn't rule out some players from getting some maintenance.